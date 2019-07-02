Rain Forces Mumbai Airport To Close Main Runway, Many Flights Diverted

Western Express Highway which leads to Mumbai airport was flooded after continuous rain in the city

The main runway at Mumbai airport was closed late yesterday night after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark and skidded off the runway while landing amid heavy rainfall. A secondary runway is operational but flights are likely to be delayed.

"Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

The SpiceJet incident, coupled with heavy overnight rainfall, forced as many as 54 flights to be diverted to nearby airports like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Domestic airlines have posted messages on social media warning people of cancellation and delays. Air Vistara has confirmed the cancellation of ten flights in and out of Mumbai, including flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

SpiceJet and Indigo have also tweeted, warning passengers that bad weather could affect departures and arrivals. Both airlines have asked passengers to check for delays and cancellations of flights before leaving for the airport.

A Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad. A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok also had to be diverted, sources were quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

Mumbai has received 540 millimetres of rain since Sunday night - the highest over a two-day in the last decade - Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told NDTV. "...In June, average rainfall was 515 mm. We have got 540 mm in just two days. This is the highest in a decade," he said.

The city is set for more downpours in the next 24 to 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5, warning that "close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period".

The Western Express Highway which leads to Mumbai airport was flooded after continuous rain in the city, making it extremely difficult for people running to catch their flights reach the airport on time.

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday today in Mumbai as a precautionary measure following the incessant rain.

Meanwhile, rail services were also affected by the rain. Several suburban and long-distance trains were cancelled after tracks were flooded.

Central Railway has confirmed that no suburban trains will run today.

Waterlogging on tracks has also forced WEstern Railway to cancel several of its services.

In an unfortunate incident, 16 people were killed in two separate cases of wall collapse in Mumbai and Kalyan after heavy rains hit the metropolis and areas around. Thirteen were killed and four others critically injured after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Malad East, officials said.

