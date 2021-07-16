Heavy Rain In Parts Of Mumbai, Local Trains Hit, Flooded Roads, Big Jams

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning, leading to flooded roads and some delays to local trains. Waterlogging was reported from several places, including Gandhi Market area, Hindmata junction and Dahisar subway.

Waterlogging was also reported from the Sion, Bandra, Andheri and Santacruz areas of Mumbai.

Visuals from news agency ANI showed waterlogged tracks at Sion Railway Station, where hundreds of passengers are sheltered in platforms - an unwelcome sight during the pandemic.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.



Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/s6qq03tuIr — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Mumbai city received 64.45 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am. The eastern suburbs recorded 120.67 mm and the western suburbs 127.16 mm.

A high tide of 4.08 metres will take place at 4:26 pm, the city's civic body has said. A low tide of 1.43 metres will take place at 10.37 pm, the civic body added.

Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

In one of the more dramatic sights, a truck carrying 20 tons of tomatoes overturned on the Eastern Express Highway. Visuals of the clean-up operation showed a mountain of bright red tomatoes piled up against the side of a flyover, as a JCB earth-mover tries to gather up the spilt produce.

One person was injured in the incident, which happened near Kopari (near Thane) at 2 am.

A truck carrying 20 tons of tomatoes overturned on the Eastern Express Highway

At 9.30 am Central Railways put out an update that said trains on the main line (CSMT to Kalyan/Karjat, Kasara) and the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel/Goregaon) are 20-25 minutes late.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging on slow lines near Kurla-Vidyavihar, local trains are running 20-25 minutes late," Shivaji Sutar, the chief PR officer, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 09.30 hrs on 16.7.2021 pic.twitter.com/thFmkMElVX — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 16, 2021

Services on the trans-harbour line (Thane to Vashi/Panvel) and 4th corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Khatkopar line) are running on schedule.

Central Railway runs suburban services on four separate corridors in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it used to operate over 1,700 services and carry over 40 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

Western Railway said that despite the heavy rain its suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, with only minor delays due to low visibility in some areas.

Local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bounds for general commuters in view of the pandemic.

The city's public bus services - BEST - has also had to divert or suspend some of its routes; as many as 87 services were re-routed and cancelled as of 9 am, according to a tweet.

बस मार्गावर काही भागात पाणी साचल्या मुळे बस मार्ग खंडित/वळविण्यात आले आहे .

Due to heavy rains Water logging in low lying areas,Bus have been curtailed/diverted . Status at 9.00 hrs #mumbairains#bestupdatespic.twitter.com/vPl9zTUmui — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) July 16, 2021

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall over isolated places today.

Last month monsoon rains triggered a red alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra, with heavy rains causing roads and markets to be flooded. Four subways - Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad - were closed after police said they were inundated by at least two feet of water.

With input from ANI, PTI