Heavy Rain In Mumbai Likely, Wind Speeds Up To 60 Kmph: Weather Office

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai on Thursday, the weather office said.

The city and its suburbs is braced for heavy rain with the possibility of strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph.

"Heavy rain in city and suburbs.Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places. Possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph," an official notification from the weather office read.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday with many areas in the city being inundated, causing severe traffic jams.

Amid the showers, three persons, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a landslide in the Chunabhatti area of the city on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting of officials on Wednesday and urged them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.