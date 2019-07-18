Mumbai Police Arrests Dawood Ibrahim's Nephew In Extortion Case

Mumbai Police has arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew in an extortion case

Mumbai Police has arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar in connection with an extortion case, an official said today. Rizwan, the son of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested on Wednesday night from the international airport when he was trying to escape, he said.

Two days ago, Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case, a senior official from the crime branch said.

"During his interrogation, Rizwan Kaskar's name was revealed. Based on the information, a trap was laid and he was detained at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night when he was trying to escape from the country," he said.

He was placed under arrest after detailed interrogation, the official added.



