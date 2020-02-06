'Appalling': Mumbai Photographer Roughed Up By Cops At Anti-CAA Protest

Mumbai photojournalist Ashish Raje is also the Joint Secretary of the Mumbai Press Club,

A senior photographer in Mumbai was assaulted on Thursday afternoon by two policemen when he was trying to click photos at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Ashish Raje, the photojournalist, is seen being roughed up by two cops in a video of the incident recorded by an onlooker on a mobile phone. He was covering a sit-in - 'Mumbai Bagh' - inspired by Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest, which have headlined across the world.

"They asked for my identity card. I came forward to explain that there were women behind me but they were in no mood to listen. They got angry and started thrashing me. One of them hit me under the ear, like they hit an accused," Mr Raje told reporters about the incident.

Ashish Raje, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, said he received injuries on his finger and legs. The Mumbai Press Club tweeted saying: "Ashish Raje, our photojournalist colleague, who was mishandled by @MumbaiPolice officers at Mumbai bagh, recounts the condemnable ordeal. He says one officer slapped him and the other hit him with a lathi."

In another tweet, the journalists' body shared the video of the incident and wrote: "See what @MumbaiPolice is doing at Nagpada protest site. Treating media as criminals. This is highly condemnable. These hooligans in uniform must be punished Mr CM, home minister and CP@OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve regarding the incident.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also promised action after the TV Journalists Association (TVJA) took up the issue with him at a press conference. The minister has assured journalists that Mr Barve will meet the discuss the issue.

"Just got to know about the way Ashish Raje(media photographer of Mumbai press club) was manhandled by the police.This is an appalling act & I will personally look into the inquiry of this matter. Strict disciplinary action shall be taken against those involved sic)," he tweeted, hours after the incident.

State Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray minister has also expressed concern over the incident.

The Mumbai Crime Reporters Association has also taken up the issue with top police officials of the city. Top police officials are now taking stock of the incident and have promised action so that such incidents are not repeated.