33-Km Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Trial Run, Will Connect These Areas

Mumbai Metro Line 3: The trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 began today

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) today launched the trial run of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line-3 at Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the trial run around 11 am.

Before giving the green signal, Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis examined the Metro train from inside.

Mumbai Metro Rail Managing Director Ashwini Bhide was present on the occasion.

The Metro line 3, which will be a 33.5 km underground route, will connect south Mumbai with the western suburbs and is expected to reduce the burden on the suburban locals.

The trial run marks an important development in the realisation of the Metro track shrouded in controversy.

The construction of Metro car shed at Aarey, a forested land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was one of the first decisions reversed by the Shinde-Fadnavis government formed on June 30 this year.

Last month, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had fervently appealed to the new government "not to stab Mumbai in its heart" by going ahead with the construction of the car shed at Aarey.



