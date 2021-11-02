'Keep Check On Pollution Levels': Mumbai Mayor In Diwali Greetings

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities. (File)

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday appealed to citizens keep a check on noise and air pollution levels while bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

Extending her Diwali greetings, the mayor in a video message said monitoring agencies have claimed that noise and air pollution levels go up during the festive season.

"Crackers are an integral part of Diwali festivities and they should be. However, while bursting crackers, people must keep a check on noise and air pollution levels," Ms Pednekar said.

The mayor further stated that senior citizens, children and patients face a lot of problems due to the crackers, and hence, people should ensure that they are not troubled.

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned fireworks in the city during Diwali, and permitted use of mild firecrackers at private premises on Laxmi Pujan.

