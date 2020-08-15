Mumbai Man Smashes Wife's Head Over Less Salt In Food: Police

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smashing his wife's head on a road divider at the Bhendi Bazaar junction in south Mumbai and killing her, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night under JJ Flyover in south Mumbai where the accused, identified as Abdul Rahman Shaikh Ansari, allegedly beat up his wife Nusrat alias Simran (25) and smashed her head on a road divider in a fit of rage, an official said.

The couple lived on the pavement and the accused had allegedly argued with his wife for putting less salt in his food, the official said.

The woman was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against the arrested accused, the official added.

