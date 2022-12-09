Mumbai Man Gets 5 Years In Jail For Sexually Harassing 4-Year-Old Girl

The 24-year-old accused was convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a 4-year-old girl in suburban Bandra in 2019.

The 24-year-old accused was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact ) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Judge SC Jadhav on Thursday.

The girl's mother, in her testimony, told the court the survivor had come home crying on the day of the incident.

On being queried about her distress, the child said the accused took her in his lap, kissed her, and touched her inappropriately, her mother told the court.

A case was then registered at the local police station on her complaint.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)