Mumbai Man Charged With Murder For Setting Temple Ablaze, Killing 3: Cops

The accused was picked up by the police on the basis of suspicion (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was detained today over a fire incident a day earlier in a temple in Mumbai's Kandivali that killed three men, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Bhavesh Chandurkar, allegedly started the fire in the Sai Baba temple in the Mumbai suburb in the early hours of Sunday because he was assaulted by one of the three men, Yuvraj Pawar (25), two days ago, the Charkop police station official said.

"Bhavesh Chandurkar found out that Yuvraj Pawar was sleeping inside the temple. He doused him and two others sleeping there in five litres of petrol and set them ablaze. He fled from the spot but was picked up on suspicion," he said.

Bhavesh Chandurkar has confessed that he carried out the crime along with a minor and has been charged with murder, he added.

The other two who died in the fire have been identified as Subhash Khade (25) and Mannu Gupta (26), the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)