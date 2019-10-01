Mumbai Man Arrested For Raping NRI Woman After Promising Marriage: Cops

The incident allegedly took place during her visit in Mumbai between July 10 to 27. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a 38-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman after promising to marry her, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman registered a complaint against the accused at Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai on September 21. The woman, a divorcee and mother of two, has been living in London for the last 17 years.

According to the complaint, the incident took place during her visit in Mumbai between July 10 to 27.

The woman knew the accused, Junaid Ansari, since 2015. They got to know each other when the woman went to a medical store he ran.

The two started chatting on social media. During a recent Mumbai visit, they met and went on dates, the police official said.

On July 21, they drove to Girgaum Chowpatty in Junaid Ansari's car. After promising to marry her, he raped her inside the car, the woman claimed.

She said she returned to London after a few days and they still kept in touch.

Junaid Ansari had allegedly promised her that he will marry her on November 12, but on September 17, he told her that marriage was not possible as his family was opposed to it.

The woman said she immediately flew back to Mumbai to meet him. She alleged that he tried to sexually assault her again then.

The next day, Junaid Ansari allegedly told the woman that he will not marry her and will not meet her again.

Feeling cheated, the woman approached the police who arrested Junaid Ansari under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code two days ago and further probe was on, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.