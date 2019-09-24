Mumbai Man Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Girl Over Phone: Police

A resident of Sakinaka area, the man worked at a hostel in Andheri. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai for harassing a college student over the mobile phone.

Ganesh Tikate, the accused, was arrested on Sunday, said an official of Vanrai police station.

A resident of Sakinaka area, the man worked at a hostel in Andheri, the police said. He met the girl when she came to take admission in a college in Goregaon.

He asked the girl for her mobile number when when she was filling the admission form, saying that he would help her with the admission process.

The man then started calling her frequently and harassed her by asking lewd questions.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl finally told her mother about the harassment, and a police complaint was lodged.

Tikate was arrested under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, the police said.

