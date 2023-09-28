Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Kurla, 10 Fire Engines On Spot

Kurla Fire: The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A total of 10 fire engines have arrived on the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the Dadar area of Mumbai last week, leaving an elderly dead.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Sachin Patkar.

"The fire broke out at 8:37 am today. The blaze was reported on the 13th floor of the Raintree building located at Hindu Colony, Gully No-2, in Dadar (East). The high-rise has a total of 15 floors," an official said adding that the 60-year-old resident was reported to have inhaled toxic smoke from the fire.