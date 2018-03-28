Mumbai Girl Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Cheating In Exam: Police

Police said that the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her house in suburban Powai on Monday evening after returning from school in Kurla.
"Family members, who entered the room in the nick of time, managed to rush her to hospital but she died while under treatment," an official said.
Police said that no suicide note was found but her parents alleged that she took the step because a teacher had scolded her after finding chits in her answer sheet.
Officials said that a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigations were underway.