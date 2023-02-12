Mumbai Girl, 14, Allegedly Raped By Her Cousin And Uncle

Two people have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, who also happened to be their relative, the police informed on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl was raped several times by her cousin and maternal uncle, while she was living at her maternal aunt's house in Borivali.

The victim girl informed about this incident to her uncle in Virar, after which they complained to the Virar police, following that the case was transferred to Mumbai's MHB police station.

The police said that both the accused aged 50 years and 19 years respectively, were arrested within four hours of receiving the information.

The police have also registered the case under the POCSO Act and sections 376, 376(2)(n), 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Both the accused will be presented in court today.