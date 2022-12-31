Mumbai Couple Killed In Two-Wheeler Accident, 3-Year-Old Daughter Survives

A couple on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them. (Representational)

A couple going to the temple town of Shirdi from Mumbai on a two-wheeler was killed after a container truck hit them in Maharashtra's Thane district. Their three-year-old daughter survived the accident, police said today.

The victims, Manoj Joshi, 34, and his 30-year-old wife Manasi died in the accident that occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The couple were from Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai, they said.

"The couple and their daughter were going to Shirdi to take darshan of Saibaba. When they reached Yevai village, a speeding container knocked them down and ran over them, killing them on the spot. Their three-year-old daughter had a miraculous escape. She is safe, but she was sent to a hospital for medical care," an official said.

The bodies of the woman and man were sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said.

The police have arrested the driver of the container and registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station, he added.



