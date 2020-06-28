Don't Go Beyond 2 Km From Home, Except For Work: Mumbai Cops To Residents

Mumbai: Only those attending offices or medical emergencies are allowed to go further (File)

Movement of people to visit markets, salons and barber shops should not be beyond a radius of 2 kilometre from their houses, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday amid a steady growth of coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra capital. Only those attending offices or medical emergencies are allowed to go further, it added.

"While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by state government making the movement of people easier, the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the city... However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

"Visit to markets, salons, barber shops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2 km from residence only. Movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2 km from place of residence," it added.

The police said outdoor movement should be restricted to essential services, and social distancing norms are to be followed at all times.

Vehicles moving beyond the local area without a valid reason will be impounded, it said, adding no movement of people except for essential services will be allowed.

"It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," the police said in the statement.

Mumbai, the second worst-hit city in the country after Delhi, on Saturday reported 1,460 cases, which took its grand total to 73,747.

At least, 4,200 coronavirus patients have died in Mumbai so far.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that despite the progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet and urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.