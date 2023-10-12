Mumbai Cop, Caught While Trying To Smuggle Ganja Into Prison, Sacked

Constable Vivendra Naik was allegedly caught with ganja on Friday. (File)

A constable attached to the Mumbai Central Prison has been dismissed from service after he was allegedly found carrying 71 grams of ganja while reporting on duty, an official said.

Constable Vivendra Naik was allegedly caught with ganja on Friday. He was found to have concealed eight capsules of the banned narcotics drug in his undergarments.

Naik was allegedly smuggling ganja for a prison inmate, the official said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the ADG Prisons dismissed the constable from service, the official said.

