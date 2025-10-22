Advertisement
Video: BMW Crashes Inside Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel, Traffic Affected

Read Time: 1 min
Mumbai:

A speeding BMW car overturned inside a tunnel of Mumbai's Coastal Road, slowing down traffic for a while, officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the accident that took place near Tardeo on the southbound arm of the road on Tuesday night, they said.

A video of the accident went viral on social media.

“Traffic Movement Is Slow At Coastal Road (Tardeo) South Bound Due To BMW Car Accident,” they wrote.

The car was removed from the spot by the traffic police. Later, they shared another post about the resumption of vehicular movement on the road.

Officials said a probe into the accident is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

