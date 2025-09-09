Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Cop Killed, Another Injured As Car Hits Them On Mumbai's Coastal Road

A speeding car hit the two personnel, who suffered serious injuries, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Cop Killed, Another Injured As Car Hits Them On Mumbai's Coastal Road
Both personnel were from Worli police station. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 52-year-old head constable died and a policewoman was injured after a speeding car hit them on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at 7.53 am when the two police personnel were on bandobast duty at a connector of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Coastal Road, an official said.

A speeding car hit the two personnel, who suffered serious injuries, he said.

Both were rushed to a private hospital where head constable Dattatray Kumbhar succumbed while constable Riddhi Patil was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Both personnel were from Worli police station.

The car driver, identified as Ramchandra Rane (46), was taken into custody, the police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Cop Killed On Coastal Road, Mumbai Coastal Road, Mumbai Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com