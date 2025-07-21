Mumbai Coastal Road Now Under 24x7 Surveillance With 236 High-Tech CCTVs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the installation of a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system on the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road, enhancing safety, monitoring, and traffic regulation on the key arterial route.

A total of 236 CCTV cameras with advanced features are now operational across the 10.58-kilometre stretch, from Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street flyover) to the Worli end of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

As part of its smart monitoring system, BMC has deployed four types of CCTV cameras to ensure smooth traffic flow and quick response to any accidents or violations.

Key Features of the Surveillance System:

Video Incident Detection Cameras (VIDS): 154 cameras are installed at a 50-meter interval inside the twin tunnels to detect accidents, wrong-way driving, and other incidents. Alerts are sent directly to the control room for immediate action.

PTZ Surveillance Cameras: 71 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras will provide dynamic visual coverage, automatically focusing on incidents detected by the VIDS system.

Automatic Traffic Counting Cameras (ATCC): Installed at tunnel entry and exit points, these cameras record the number and types of vehicles using the road.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras: Seven cameras will monitor and capture images of vehicles that exceed speed limits, assisting authorities in enforcement.

The BMC said the system will help address frequent complaints about overspeeding, racing, and noise disturbances along the coastal road. The real-time data provided by the cameras is shared with both the municipal administration and the Mumbai Traffic Police for effective traffic management.