Businessman Robbed At Gunpoint In Mumbai: Police

A case has been registered against four unidentified persons who allegedly robbed a businessman at gunpoint at his home in the western suburb of Andheri in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, four robbers entered businessman Ebrahim Sanaullah Chowdhary's flat at Viraj Tower in Andheri on January 17.

The unidentified accused allegedly assaulted him, tied him up and threatened him at gunpoint, an official said.

The accused decamped with valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from the apartment, the official said, adding that the men were captured in the CCTV footage from the building.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the IPC and Arms Act, and further probe is underway, he said.