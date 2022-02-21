Mumbai Airport's New Business Plans

Passengers check the status of their flights at a ticketing counter at the Mumbai airport.

Mumbai International Airport has hired a group of banks to arrange a sale of US dollar-denominated bonds to refinance existing debt and for capital expenditure, a bank document showed on Monday.

Axis Bank, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States from Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An issuance of 7-1/4-year bonds of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)