Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport To Be Temporarily Suspended On Oct 17

Temporary closure of Mumbai Airport is to undertake repair and maintenance activities (File)

The flight operations at Mumbai airport will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to maintenance work at its two runways. The two runways at one of the busiest airports in India will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm as a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan.

"Both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th October 2023, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs," the airport operator said in a statement.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance, the CSMIA said.

The primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards, the CSMIA added.

"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," it said.

CMIA has also effectively scheduled flights to ensure the "smooth" completion of the maintenance.

The facility, which is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has two crossing runways-09/27 (main runway) and 14/32 (secondary runway).