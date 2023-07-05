Mumbai Airport Expands Security Check Facility At Terminal 2

Mumbai airport now has 5,735 sqm of dedicated space for security screening.

The Mumbai airport has expanded its pre-embarkation security check (PESC) facility at its Terminal 2, aiming to reduce wait times and provide a seamless yet secure travel experience to the passengers.

Earlier, eight new security lanes were added during the first phase of the project, including a new domestic to domestic transfer facility, at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

"To accommodate the growing demand for air travel, CSMIA outlined a comprehensive plan to augment capacity and upgrade the first of its kind Integrated PESC facility while enhancing the passenger experience at Terminal 2," an official release said.

The security check area now has a contiguous processing area of around 2,075 sq km. The facility enhances passenger experience by nearly doubling the processing space at the PESC, it said.

The Mumbai airport now has 5,735 sqm of dedicated space for security screening and 328 sqm for domestic transfers security check.

"This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA and ensures a faster and secure travel experience for all our passengers," said an airport spokesperson.

The airport has also deployed services specialists called Goodness Champions to guide the passengers, the release said.