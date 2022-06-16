Mumbai Agro Firm CFO Arrested For Cheating An Investor Of Rs 117 Crore

Police arrested the CFO of an agro firm for cheating an investor of Rs 117 crore (Representational)

The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Chief Financial Officer or CFO of an agro company for allegedly cheating an investor for Rs 117 crore, an official said today.

The accused, identified as Dhwani Paresh Dattani, 28, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing officials on Tuesday, he said.

Ms Dattani was the CFO of Suumaya Industries, the official said.

Ms Dattani was arrested on charges of cheating an investor of Rs 117 crore by promising high returns, he said.

A probe into the case is on, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)