Delhi Police Charges Firm For Duping 'Large Number Of People'

people were cheated through a deep-rooted planned criminal conspiracy, FIR said (Representational)

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case against a company for allegedly cheating a "large number of people" on the pretext of high returns and duping them of Rs 8.80 crore.

"The complaints were made against the company Star Global Star -- having its office at Pitampura and its directors. It is stated that the alleged company was doing business in fisheries, floriculture and plantation of medicinal trees. It has been alleged that complainants were induced to invest in the alleged company on the pretext of high return/profit in a very short span of time," read the FIR filed by one Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday.

During the course of the inquiry, a number of complaints were received against the company and its directors and representatives.

According to the FIR, the company did not deliver any returns and ran away. "Prima facie it appears that a large number of people have been cheated by the alleged persons through a deep-rooted planned criminal conspiracy," it added.