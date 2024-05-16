Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 2 trucks Among 71 Vehicles Found Under Debris

Multiple teams called off the 60-hour-plus rescue operations at the hoarding crash site

The civic authorities have recovered a total of 71 vehicles under the debris of the gigantic hoarding crash here in Chheda Nagar near Ghatkopar which crushed several homes and a petrol pump on May 13, killing 16 people, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Thursday.

The mangled remains of the vehicles that were found include two trucks, 31 cars or other four-wheelers, 8 autorickshaws and 30 two-wheelers comprising scooters or motorcycles.

Most vehicles were apparently in and around the petrol pump to refuel when the huge billboard suddenly crashed in the dust-storm followed by rains that wreaked havoc in different parts of Mumbai.

An automobile expert, Amit V. Mohile, told IANS that these vehicles could be collectively worth around Rs 5 crores and depending on various factors, the owners may be able to file insurance claims for them.

Multiple teams called off the 60-hour-plus rescue operations at the hoarding crash site and started the work of clearing the huge quantities of rubble there.

On May 13, the monstrous hoarding, measuring 120x120 feet (14,400 sq. feet) crashed on a petrol pump and some residential structures claiming 16 lives so far and injuring 88 others.

