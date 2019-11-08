2-Month-Old Suffers Burns After Fire At Mumbai Hospital, Says Father

The infant's father said Prince was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Representational)

A two-and-a-half-month old baby sustained grave burn injuries after a fire broke out at a Mumbai hospital early on Thursday, his father has alleged.

The boy, Prince Rajbhar sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at the Children Ward of KEM Hospital, where he was admitted for a heart ailment.

The boy has been put on life-support at the hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

However, other children admitted to the ward were reported to be safe.

The infant's father said Prince was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

"Around 2:30 am, Prince's bed caught fire due to short circuit in a cable. He sustained burns in one of his hands and on the face," his father said.

The father alleged negligence on part of the hospital administration.

Hospital dean Hemant Deshmukh has declined to comment on the matter.

