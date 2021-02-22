2 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Norms At Wedding Function In Mumbai

The Gymkhana's secretary and the caterer have been arrested, police said.

Mumbai police have arrested the secretary of a Gymkhana and a caterer for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms after over 150 people gathered at a wedding function organised in the premises, an official said on Monday.

The police have registered an FIR against four people including the two who have been arrested, in connection with event held at the Gymkhana in Cheda Nagar locality of Chembur area here on Sunday, he said.

When some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached there for inspection, they found over 150 people at the event.

Those who had gathered at the function were not following the social distancing guidelines and many of them were not wearing masks, the official said.

The civic officials informed the local police, who reached the spot and initiated action against the gymkhana authorities and the event organisers, he said.

"We have registered an FIR against the Gymkhana's secretary, caterer, brother of the groom and a person who took the booking for the event," Tilak Nagar police station's senior inspector Sunil Kale said.

The Gymkhana's secretary and the caterer have been arrested, he said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant provisions, he said.

Of late, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

