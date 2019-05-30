11-Year-Old Royal Bengal Tiger Dies Of Cancer In Mumbai

The tiger died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai.

An 11-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger, suffering from a rare form of cancer, died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The tiger named Yash was the star attraction for the visitors at the safari.

Kiran Dabholkar, Assistant Forest Collector told news agency ANI that Yash was born in 2008 and was not keeping well from a few months. He informed that the tiger died of complications like progressive weight loss and multiple organ failure.

In May, Bajirao, the last captive white tiger at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali also died at the age of 18. The safari is left with only six tigers.