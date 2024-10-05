Massive Fire Rages Near Mumbai, Warehouse Burnt Down

A massive fire that burnt to ashes an entire warehouse near Mumbai keeps raging amid efforts to bring it under control. The V Logistics warehouse in a village in Bhiwandi taluka, about 40 km from Mumbai, caught fire last night.

Visuals this morning showed the warehouse on fire - only its structure remains - sending up plumes of black smoke. It is located near the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

A large quantity of hydraulic oil, cloth, plastic items, and chemicals were stored in the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

At least six fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane cities have been engaged in bringing the fire under control.