The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday held a passenger at Mumbai airport with US Dollars worth approximately Rs. 1,28,52,000.Passenger, Kunal Hare Bajaj, who was travelling to Goa by Air India flight No. AI-033 has been handed over to Income Tax officials for further probe and action."During security check of hand baggage, Sub Inspector Vikesh detected $1,89,000 from Kunal Hare Bajaj. Following enquiry, he could not produce any valid document in this regard," a CISF official said. Further probe in the matter is on.