Man Dies While Jogging At Mumbai's Marine Drive, Police Begins Probe

A 61-year-old man allegedly died of a heart attack while jogging at Mumbai's Marine Drive, police informed on Monday.

This incident happened on Sunday morning. He was later taken to the Saifee Hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

As per the police, the preliminary cause of his death could be a heart attack.

The man's body was sent for post-mortem to GT hospital, and later handed over to the family.

The Marine Drive police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway.

