Mumbai Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine In Freak Accident, Killed

According to eyewitnesses, Rajesh Maru, who worked as a salesman, entered the MRI room at the BYL Nair Charitable Hospital carrying an oxygen cylinder which was helping his relative breathe. The metal in the cylinder activated the machine's monstrous magnetic field, pulling in both the man and the cylinder with great force. His hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder triggering a massive oxygen leak.
Mr Maru's relative and the ward boys managed to pull him out of the machine but his body was swollen and he was bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the emergency ward where he died within 10 minutes, Harish Solanki, his brother-in-law told news agency ANI.
A police case or an FIR has been registered against the hospital management and investigation is on, a senior police officer said. BJP lawmaker MP Lodha has demanded compensation and stern action against those responsible for Mr Maru's tragic death.
Mr Solanki said that his mother was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Mr Maru was with him at the hospital. They were waiting for the doctor outside the MRI room, when a ward boy attached to the ICU told them to take the oxygen cylinder inside.
He blames the staff for negligence and demands immediate action against the erring doctor and ward boy.