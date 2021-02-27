Man Arrested For Sex Abuse Under Pretext Of YouTube Pranks In Mumbai

The police said they started investigating after several women approached them for help

Cybercrime cases including sexual harassment have been increasing amid the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai Police has said.

In one such case, a 29-year-old man was arrested for making "inappropriate videos" under the pretext of making harmless pranks on YouTube and Facebook, Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambare told reporters today.

The accused, Mukesh Gupta, was a Class 10 topper in 2008. He gives tuition for a living. Two others have been arrested along with Gupta.

The police said he even invited minors in his "prank" videos that involves "touching inappropriately and making lewd comments".

"17 such channels from Facebook and YouTube earned Rs 2 crore using the videos," Mr Bharambare said.

"There has been an increase in the number of such videos made during Covid lockdown. More than 300 videos have been made on 17 YouTube channels," the police officer said.

Gupta faces charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police said they have contacted YouTube to remove the videos.