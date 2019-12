Man Arrested For Firing At Shiv Sena Worker In Mumbai: Report

The accused will be charged under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act, cops said (Representational)

A 55-year-old Shiv Sena worker was injured after a man opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place around 7:15 am at the Sai Mandir premises in the Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

The Sena member, Chandrashekhar Jadhav, was sitting in the temple premises when the man, identified as Abhay Vikram Singh (22), fired four to five rounds at him from a gun, the official at Vikhroli police station said.

Mr Jadhav sustained injuries on one of his shoulders and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, he said.

Mr Jadhav's son, who was present there at the time of the incident and some other locals caught the assailant and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The accused, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, also sustained injuries from the thrashing and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said.

He will be arrested after he is discharged and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the police said, adding that the weapon used by the accused was seized.

The motive behind the attack is not clear yet, the official said.

Later, talking to PTI, Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli Sunil Raut said, "As per preliminary information, Mr Jadhav was sitting in the temple premises when the man fired at him. The bullet brushed past his shoulder. He is out of danger."