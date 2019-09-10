Maharashtra To Have 10% MBBS Quota For Those Willing To Work In Villages

Maharashtra cabinet to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges.

Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations.

The new bill, when passed, will enable the state government to reserve medical seats for those candidates, who are voluntarily willing to provide their services at government hospitals on a long term basis.

The bill will allow reservation of 10 per cent seats in post-graduate courses. It will be mandatory for the students availing this reservation to give at least 5 years service in government hospitals after completing their course.

The state government has decided to introduce this new reservation system for medical colleges to tackle the scarcity of doctors in government hospitals, specially hospitals in rural or tribal areas and the areas that have difficult terrain.

