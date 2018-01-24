Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Denies Offering Security For "Padmaavat" The MNS clarification came a day after senior party leader Shalini Thackeray said they would not let anybody prohibit the screening of the movie in the Mumbai region.

Share EMAIL PRINT Several states across the country have witnessed protests against "Padmaavat". (File) Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today dismissed the reports that the Raj Thackeray-led party had proposed to offer security to the controversial Bollywood film "Padmaavat", which is releasing tomorrow.



The MNS clarification came a day after senior party leader Shalini Thackeray said they would not let anybody prohibit the screening of the movie in the Mumbai region.



"If anyone tries to obstruct the release of 'Padmaavat' in Mumbai region, they will have to face the wrath of MNS workers," Ms Thackeray, the MNS general secretary and the working president of its film wing, had stated. Her statement was viewed as an offer to provide the security to the film.



In a statement issued today, MNS spokesperson Avinash Abhyankar clarified that reports of the party offering security to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is not its official stand.



"It is not the MNS' stand to provide security to the film," he stated.



Taking a dig at the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which is leading protests against the 13th Century period drama, Ms Thackeray had stated that the protesters should respect the decision of the Supreme Court which has cleared the decks for the release of the film.



"Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th Century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.



Rajput groups have been leading violent protests in various states opposing the release of the film.



