Video: MNS Workers Go On Rampage, Vandalise Maharashtra Toll Booth

Chaos ensued at a toll plaza in Maharashtra's Washim when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers went on a rampage and damaged several booths recently.

A viral video of the destruction shows a couple of workers breaking the glass panes of Tondgaon toll booths using rods.

According to the party's district president Raju Patil Kidse, the road after the toll plaza was not ready for use but the booths had already started functioning.

"The reason for the vandalism is that there are no facilities here which we have repeatedly demanded through memorandums. Also, the road till neighboring village Kanergaon has not been completed and toll collection has started," Kidse said.

The party has been in the headlines for quite some time now over a series of assault cases, primarily involving those who are not familiar with the Marathi language.

Last month, a shopkeeper from Rajasthan in Mumbai was assaulted for not speaking in Marathi. The video of the assault, which took place on June 29 and has been widely shared online - showed MNS goons surrounding 48-year-old Babulal Khimji Chaudhary and threatening him with worse action, including forcibly shutting down his business, if his staff and he did not speak in Marathi.

Earlier this month, MNS workers attacked investor Sushil Kedia's office in Worli over the latter's social media post about not learning Marathi and his "kya karna hai bol" dare to party chief Raj Thackeray. Five party workers were detained in connection with the case.

A nail artist had a run-in with MNS workers last week as well, after she posted a video speaking out in support of people from other states in the wake of the assault on the Mumbai shopkeeper.

On Tuesday, MNS party chief Raj Thackeray told all party workers and leaders to stop speaking to the media without his permission amid the language row.