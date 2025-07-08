Marathi Woman Abused By MNS Leader's Son Has A Request For Devendra Fadnavis

Amid an ongoing Hindi-Marathi row in Maharashtra, nail artist Rajshree More, who was allegedly abused by a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader's son after he rammed his car into hers, has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to end the language debate.

A group of MNS workers last week filed a complaint against Ms More after she posted a video speaking out in support of people from other states in the wake of members of the Raj Thackeray-led party assaulting a shopkeeper near Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms More said she was "not scared" as her fight was "not wrong".

"Why should there be a Marathi vs non-Marathi fight? We stay as a family here," Ms More, who is a Marathi herself, said.

She praised Mr Fadnavis for taking a firm stand on the language row. "I got inspired because of you to come out."

Asked if she had a message for the Chief Minister, she said, "Fadnavis, Sir. You come forward and appeal to the court to end this Marathi-Hindi debate."

She also requested Raj Thackeray to ask his workers to end the debate.

"You can then gradually request people to learn Marathi. But you can not try to impose the language on them," Ms More said.

She also said that some people are saying that she is doing all this for "publicity".

"It's not a publicity stunt. I don't represent any political party. I'm fighting alone. Don't make it a Marathi vs non-Marathi fight," she said.

"Receiving Threats"

Ms More, who visited a police station in Mumbai after a case was filed against Rahil Sheikh, the son of an MNS leader, who rammed his SUV into her car, said she has been receiving threatening calls since yesterday.

"I initially could not pick up the call in the afternoon. I got to know it was a threat call when I picked it up around 11 pm," she said.

"The caller told me 'Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante'," Ms More said, referring to the idiom that means that strict action is necessary for a person who does not understand the language of love.

Ms More has said she was returning home from Goregaon in Mumbai when an SUV rammed her car in Andheri.

The man driving the SUV was Rahil Sheikh, son of MNS Maharashtra Vice President Javed Sheikh.

"The driver of the SUV was ramming my car repeatedly. The first time, I thought it was a mistake, but I was targeted again. I am not sure if I was being followed. I entered a small lane near my house, which is wide enough for only one car, and then it was easier for the other car to target mine. I asked my driver if our car was locked and then spotted two constables and asked them for help. They sat in my car and it was rammed again," she told NDTV on Monday.

She said when Sheikh was taken to the police station, he abused personnel there and put his legs up on the table.

Ms More also claimed that Sheikh told the police personnel that his father would "buy" them all.