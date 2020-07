Case Against Hotelier, 6 Others For Harassing Woman In Maharashtra: Cops

No arrests have been made so far, police said. (Representational)

A case has been registered against a hotelier and six of his family members for allegedly harassing his wife in suburban Amboli in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the victim had married the hotelier in 2007 and the couple had four daughters, an official said.

The accused harassed the victim constantly for not bearing a son and threw her out of the house two years ago, keeping the custody of her daughters, the official said.

Following a complaint, a case has been registered against the seven accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

No arrests have been made so far, he added.