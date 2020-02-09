Anil Deshmukh Flags Off Maharashtra Police International Marathon

Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, and actors Farhan Akhtar and Suniel Shetty flagged off the marathon.

The Maharashtra Police International Marathon was flagged off this morning by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and actors Farhan Akhtar and Suniel Shetty.

Around 6,000 police officials along with 17,000 others participated in the marathon from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India.

Mr Shetty said that such initiatives are very important and the energy of Maharashtra is unbelievable.

"The spirit and energy of Maharashtra is unbelievable. The Home Minister and Sports Minister also came and I think it is fantastic. It is a good initiative and we should keep in mind that police officers work for like 18 to 20 hours sometimes, and still to participate in this is a big thing. Initiatives like these are very important and we all should support it," he said.