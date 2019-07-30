Maharashtra BJP Chief Unveils 'Rath' For 'Mahajanadesh Yatra'

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil unveils rath for "Mahajanadesh Yatra"

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil unveiled this morning the "rath", a vehicle modified into a chariot, on which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will tour the state from August 1 as part of his

"Mahajanadesh Yatra" ahead of the assembly polls.

The BJP has provided two such vehicles, which were earlier used by party leader Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"We have used the raths earlier successfully and we want to repeat the same during the Maharashtra Assembly elections," Mr Patil said.

These raths will reach Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Math in Amravati's Mozari by Wednesday evening, said a party official.

