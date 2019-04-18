Poll Body Recovers Cash Worth Over Rs 11 Crore In Mumbai's Sion

The Election Commission is trying to ensure illegal money is not used to influence voters in the polls.

A flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) seized Rs 11.85 lakh worth of cash from Mumbai's Sion area today. The cash seizure comes as voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats, which fall under Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, is underway in the second phase of polling.

A huge amount of unaccounted money has been recovered in raids and searches by authorities across the country since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the poll dates on March 10.

Over Rs 135 crore unaccounted cash was recovered from raids conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) department and the EC across Tamil Nadu, the commission said on Tuesday.

The EC has cancelled elections in Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu after over Rs 11.48 crore worth unaccounted cash was unearthed during an I-T raid at a DMK leader's house. The Lok Sabha seat was to go to vote today.

The central agencies and the EC have been conducting raids and searches across states to ensure illegal money is not used to influence voters in the ensuing general elections.

