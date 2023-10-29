Water Supply Cut On October 31 In Mumbai: Here Is A List Of Affected Areas

The BMC will suspend the water supply temporarily as they perform cross-connection tasks.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a water supply cut in various areas of Mumbai on October 31. This shutdown is scheduled from 8 am to 11 pm to allow for necessary repairs on the water line within the K/East section and to carry out a structural inspection.

The BMC will suspend the water supply temporarily as they perform cross-connection tasks on the recently installed water main line. Additionally, they will be conducting a structural assessment of the Veravali 1 and Veravali 2 reservoirs.

The BMC authorities have advised residents living in the impacted regions to store enough water in advance and to be mindful of their water usage even after the supply is reinstated. Here is a list of areas that will be affected by this water supply disruption:

K East Division:

Tripathi Nagar, Bastiwala Compound, Munshi Colony, Collector Colony, Matoshree Club, Durga Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Dutt Hill, Sariput Nagar, Oberoi Splendor, Ganesh Areas near Mandir (JVLR), Kelti Pada, Bandrekarwadi, Makhrani Pada, Franciswadi, Subhash Marg, Bandra Plot, Chacha Nagar, Hari Nagar, Pascal Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi, Pump House, Meghwadi, Vijay Raut Road, Hanjar Nagar, Patilwadi, Kankhapada, Jijamata Marg, Parsi Colony, Gundvali Hill, Sarvodaya Nagar, Ashirwad Chal, Konkan Nagar, Verma Nagar, Vishal Hall, Kamgar Kalyan, Bima Nagar, Manjrekar Wadi, Gundvali Gavthan Panthaki Bagh, Koldongari, Teli Galli, Jeeva Mahale Marg, Jeevan Vikas Kendra Marg, Saiwadi, Andheri (East), Shivaji Nagar, Hanuman Marg, Sambhaji Nagar, Shraddhanand Marg, Tejpal Marg, Nehru Marg, Shastri Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Rajendra Prasad Nagar, Kajuwadi, Amritnagar, Vile-Parle East, Rambagh, Chakala Wajan Kata, Chakala Gavthan, Bhagat Singh and Charat Singh Colony, Old Nagardas Marg, Andheri East, Mogarpada, Parsi Panchayat Marg, New Nagardas Marg, R. K. Singh road, Nicholaswadi area.

K West Division:

S.V. Marg, Jogeshwari Station Marg, Sabri Masjid to JVLR Junction, Juhu Village, Moragaon, Santacruz (East), Ca. Sawant Marg, Yadav Nagar, Sahakar Marg, Bandivali Hill.

P South Division:

Goregaon West (no water supply), Ram Mandir and Bimbisarnagar (water supply with low pressure).

Effective November 1, there will be a change in the water supply timings for SV Marg in the K West Division. Currently, SV Marg receives water from 3.30 am to 8.30 am. However, the new water supply timing for SV Marg will be from 7.30 am to 12.50 pm.