Landslide In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Some Huts Vacated; None Injured

At least 10-12 huts near the rockface have been vacated (Representational)

A landslide took place in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Friday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Himalaya society in the suburb's Govind Nagar locality at 9:15 pm, he said.

"At least 10-12 huts near the rockface have been vacated as a precautionary measure and relief operations are underway at the site. There is no report of any injury to anyone. Mumbai fire brigade, police and civic personnel have been deployed," he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, the Fire Brigade official added.

