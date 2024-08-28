245 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations In Mumbai, 32 Yet To Be Discharged

The Dahi Handi festivities were marked by enthusiastic participation across Mumbai and surrounding areas

A total of 245 'Govindas' were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to civic officials. Of these, 32 were hospitalized, while 213 were treated and discharged.

'Govindas' are youngsters who participate in the ritual of forming human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air to commemorate the playful spirit of Lord Krishna as a part of Janmashtami celebrations.

The injuries occurred as the 'Govindas' attempted to form the multi-tier human pyramids to break the pots. The festivities were marked by enthusiastic participation across Mumbai and surrounding areas, with over 11,000 police personnel deployed to ensure security and maintain order.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in Thane, where he highlighted the government's commitment to safe celebrations following the lifting of restrictions imposed during the previous MVA rule. He also said his mentor Anand Dighe had revitalized the festival. In Thane, eight Govindas were reportedly injured, with seven treated and discharged from Kalwa Hospital, as one remains hospitalized.

Other politicians who hosted Dahi Handi events across the city include BJP MLA Ram Kadam in Ghatkopar, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve in Magathane, BJP leader Santosh Pande in Parel, Shiv Sena leaders Pratap Sarnaik in Vartak Nagar, Ravindra Phatak in Raghunath Nagar, and MNS leader Avinash Jadhav in Naupada.

Eleven of the injured 'Govindas' were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run KEM Hospital, four each at a medical facility in Rajawadi and Sion Hospital, one at J J Hospital, an official told PTI.

The other injured 'Govindas' were also reportedly admitted to hospitals including the state-run Saint George's Hospital, the GT Hospital, Poddar Hospital, Nair Hospital, Veer Savarkar Hospital, MT Agarwal Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, Bandra Bhabha Hospital, Trauma Care Hospital, VN Desai Hospital, MW Desai Hospital, Cooper Hospital, BDBA Hospital and Leelavati Hospital.

The Dahi Handi festivities also caused traffic disruptions in multiple areas, leading the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to divert 55 bus routes. The events attracted large crowds, with many 'Govinda Pathaks' or groups attempting to form nine and ten-tier pyramids.

This year some of the celebrations included social messages addressing recent incidents of sexual assault with several all-women Govinda groups trying to break Dahi Handis as well as gender norms.

The Dahi Handi ritual symbolizes Lord Krishna's childhood antics and is celebrated with music, dance, and community gatherings on the occasion of Janmashtami. But it continues to pose risks, as evidenced by the injuries reported this year. Last year, as many as 195 'Govindas' were injured in similar incidents during Dahi Handi celebrations in the city.