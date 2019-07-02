Interim Court Relief For Actor Aditya Pancholi In Rape Case

Aditya Pancholi had said he would fully cooperate with police in the case.

Actor Aditya Pancholi, who was accused of rape 10 years ago by an actress last week, has been granted interim relief by a court in Mumbai today. Pancholi, 54, cannot be arrested till July 19 in the case, news agency ANI has reported.

The actress had recorded her statement before the police last week, based on which, the Mumbai police had filed a case against Pancholi.

Aditya Pancholi has maintained that he was "falsely implicated" in the case.

"I have all the evidence in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Aditya Pancholi has also been accused of abuse by actress Kangana Ranaut.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability