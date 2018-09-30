Indrani Mukerjea Asked To Take Special CT Scan Of Temporal Bone

Indrani Mukerjea is an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case (File Photo)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been advised to undergo High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of the temporal bone, a doctor at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai said.

Indrani Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, was brought to JJ Hospital Friday after she complained of headache and low blood pressure. She was discharged after tests and sent back to prison Saturday night, a hospital official said.

She had complained of twitching, weakness and pain on the left side of the face along with decreased hearing ability, Sanjay Surase, superintendent of JJ Hospital had said earlier.

The temporal bone is a large bilateral bone on the lateral wall of the skull and HRCT, a modification of the CT scan, would provide a direct visual window to observe minute structural details, he said.

"Her audiometry was done today and the report was normal. The patient has been advised HRCT-temporal bone," Dr Surase added.

Indrani Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, 24, with the help of others in April 2012, allegedly due to a dispute over financial transactions.

The killing came to light in August 2015 after Indrani Mukerjea's former driver revealed it to the police.